Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI

The sad tale of Lamar Odom's fall from grace continues, as the basketball player was arrested Friday for driving under the influence. Khloe Kardashian's husband, who is rumored to be struggling with a drug problem, was pulled over in the San Fernando Valley for driving too slow early Friday morning, and is currently being held on $15,000 bail. Odom reportedly passed three exits before finally responding to police requests to stop. Following reports that the former Laker was missing, his agent confirmed Tuesday that Odom was staying in an L.A. hotel trying to get sober.