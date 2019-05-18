Lamar Odom Says He Used Fake Penis to Pass Olympic Drug Test

Former NBA star Lamar Odom reveals in a new memoir that he used a prosthetic penis to pass a drug test and get onto the 2004 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. People magazine reports that after Odom was told he earned a spot on the squad, he learned a drug tester was coming to his house in a few days to collect urine. “There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in,” he wrote. He Googled methods to beat a drug screening. “After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c— to arrive the next day,” he wrote. The day of the test, he had his trainer pee into the “reservoir” concealed in the fake testicles and then squeezed out the urine under the watchful eye of the screener. He passed the test and made the team.