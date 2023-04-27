This Non-Greasy Face Cream Erases Dark Spots & Quells Inflammation
SKIN DEEP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to my approach to beauty, I tend to be more of a minimalist—the 10-step Korean skincare routine that’s been popular for the last few years has zero appeal to me. But this doesn’t mean I don’t care about my skin; it just means I’m always looking for multi-functional products that tackle a number of concerns in one formula. L’amarue’s face cream does exactly this—it helps to smooth fine lines, hydrate, fade dark spots, calm inflammation, and irritation, and soothe redness without leaving behind a greasy residue. The brand describes itself as a “perfect ‘jeans and white t-shirt’ of skincare,” offering a range of products formulated with its proprietary Heart Complex®, made from the natural compound diindolylmethane 3’3 (a.k.a. DIM).
The Face Cream works to limit the cycle of inflammation while fading dark spots, reducing fine lines, and keeping acne and pore congestion at bay—just like retinoids. Unlike retinoids, however, L’amarue’s Face Cream doesn’t cause irritation or over-drying, making it a great alternative for those with sensitive and reactive skin types and, based on the reviews I sifted through, a game-changer for rosacea. I’m not the only one impressed with this versatile face cream either—the product has earned hundreds of glowing reviews. “I’ve been so impressed with the face and eye cream. I feel like it’s making my Botox last longer than usual,” one reviewer wrote. “Acne scarring almost gone after six weeks of use. No breakouts. Dry patches hydrated. Wearing minimal makeup. It’s a miracle,” another shopper said. Aside from SPF (which is always a must), L’amarue’s face cream truly does it all.
L’amarue Face Cream
