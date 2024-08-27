Lamborghini Owner Says He Can’t Afford NYC Noise Camera Fine
‘LOUD BY DESIGN’
A Lamborghini owner has gone to war with New York City over noise fines he says will eventually force him to give up the glitzy $315,000 sports car. “The fine is $800 for the first offense. The second offense is $1,700 and the third offense is $2,700,” Anthony Aquilino told the New York Post. “The only remedy would be to sell the vehicle. How else do you fight the fine?” The Staten Island insurance broker has now filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court. He’s claiming that legally, the penalty ought only to apply to vehicles that have been deliberately kitted out to increase engine noise, whereas his is entirely stock. “I’m not driving excessively,” Aquilino told the paper. “I was driving down 41st Street at a normal rate of speed and there’s people walking by and they don’t even pick up their heads.” While regulations on the decibel level might be up for debate, it’s not clear if Aquilino intends to contest the other penalties he incurred on the same day—for blasting through a red light and speeding outside a school in the West Village.