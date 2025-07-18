Lame Duck Trump Can’t Deny Epstein Birthday Bombshell: Wolff

President Donald Trump’s loyalists are wavering as the Jeffrey Epstein bombshells explode into public view, and he’s staring down a political reckoning he can no longer easily sidestep.

The latest bombshell from The Wall Street Journal is just the nail in the coffin, said Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

“People are starting to understand that how significant Jeffrey Epstein is to the Donald Trump story,” Wolff said on The Daily Beast Podcast, referencing the new report proving that Trump sent a birthday greeting to the late child sex offender on his 50th birthday in 2003.

Michael Wolff said that President Donald Trump is trying to dismiss the Epstein connection: "Trump [is] very good at denial,” said Wolff. “It doesn’t matter what it is. He will just deny.” Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“We could see a drip, drip, drip,” Wolff added. “This relationship existed. It existed for more than a decade.”

Bit by bit, the truth is coming into focus, added Wolff. The Journal’s Thursday article reported that Trump sent a vulgar birthday card to Epstein that included a hand-drawn picture of a naked woman. The president’s signature is a wavy “Donald” in place of her pubic hair.

The letter is revealing: “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump wrote.

What’s this so called secret? Wolff said that “the implication is straightforward.”

Trump has denied writing the letter, and told The Journal that it is a “fake thing.”

Michael Wollf said that President Donald Trump is "a little afraid about what might be out there.” Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

When The Journal’s report was published, Trump raged on Truth Social, calling the newspaper a “Disgusting and Filthy Rag” that publishes hoaxes.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” he wrote.

Trump hasn’t only come after The Journal for their Epstein probes—he’s even turned on his own MAGA fanbase for their skepticism, going so far to call them “weaklings” who refused to let the matter go.

But you can only dodge the truth for so long.

“I’m not sure that he gets away with it this time because it is actually in character,” said Wolff. “They were best friends for all of this time. It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday and Trump responds with banter about their central mutual interest, is women, all perfectly in character.”

The American public is coming “face to face” with the idea that Epstein and Trump had an “incredibly strong relationship” and “carved a life together over the 80s and 90s,” said Wolff.

The White House responded to Wolff’s comments by reusing a critique of him. “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Wolff said that although Trump might not be interested in “prepubescent girls,” he seemed to be interested in “models” who were generally “between 16 and 20.”

“I’m not sure that he gets away with it this time because it is actually in character,” said Michael Wolff. “They were best friends for all of this time. It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday and Trump responds with banter about their central mutual interest, is women, all perfectly in character.” Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The facts speak for themselves, said Wolff. Trump and Epstein had a relationship and quite possibly a “deep friendship.”

“And that’s a fact,” he said.

The president is not taking it in stride. “He’s annoyed. We see him every day. He’s p----d off about this,” he said. “He’s p-----d off about the Jeffrey Epstein thing, which he thought he had long ago put to rest. He’s annoyed that people, his people, are the ones really beating the drum on this issue.”

But that’s not the only thing keeping the president up at night, Wolff added: “I think he’s a little afraid about what might be out there.”