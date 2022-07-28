CHEAT SHEET
    Flashy NY Pastor Who Was Robbed of His Jewels Is Accused of Swindling a Parishioner

    ROBBING FROM PETER...

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead made headlines when a livestream captured thieves stealing his extremely expensive jewelry mid-sermon—but now he’s under the spotlight for allegedly robbing someone himself. According to a lawsuit filed last year, Whitehead is accused of stealing most of parishioner Pauline Anderson’s life savings, totaling $90,000. The City cited court papers claiming that Whitehead convinced Anderson to invest the money in one of his firms, promising that he would use it to help her buy a home. In return, Whitehead allegedly said he’d pay her $100 per month to cover living costs. Yet months passed without payments, after which Whitehouse allegedly told Anderson that he viewed her investment as a donation to his now-defunct campaign for Brooklyn borough president. Whitehouse, who is often seen in designer duds and gold chains, was robbed of somewhere between $400,000 and $1 million worth of jewelry on Sunday. He has served time for identity fraud and grand larceny in the past and is close friends with Mayor Eric Adams.

