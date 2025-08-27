Lana Del Rey Explains Why Her Tenth Album Is Delayed
In a move that will not surprise her patient fans, Lana Del Rey has announced her forthcoming country album has been delayed until 2026. In a new cover story with W magazine, the singer reveals her tenth album, which had been titled Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, is now called Stove and due at the end of January. Del Rey bumped the original May 21 release to add six more songs. “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” Del Rey explained. “The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?” Del Rey poked fun at her reputation for being tardy in an April Instagram reel while announcing the previous delay in the album’s release. “I mean, you do know it’s not going to come on time right? Like... should I even tell you that the name changed again?” In the W interview, Del Rey confirmed the new song Stars Fell on Alabama was written for husband Jeremy Dufrene, an alligator tour guide in Louisiana. They married in September last year but the singer said she initially felt her fame may make their relationship difficult “because of what I was bringing to the table.” She notes, “Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’"