Lana Del Rey Marries Her Alligator Airboat Tour Guide
Lana Del Rey has married her airboat captain boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene, according to a report. Images obtained by DailyMail.com appear to show the 39-year-old pop star wearing a white dress while walking down the aisle with her father at a ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana—the bayou where Dufrene runs alligator tours. One of his airboats had been decorated with a white floral arrangement and docked close to where their waterfront wedding took place, according to the report. The news comes the day after TMZ reported that the couple obtained a marriage license on Monday, just one month after they were first romantically linked. In August, they were spotted holding hands at Leeds Festival in northern England and then attended model Karen Elson’s New York City wedding together. They have known each other for years, however, with Del Rey posting a picture online back in 2019 after she’d taken one of his wildlife tours.