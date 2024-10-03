Lana Del Rey Sternly Breaks Her Silence After Surprise Wedding
LEAVE US ALONE
Lana Del Rey has broken her silence after her sudden September wedding to 49-year-old alligator airboat tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. The couple was captured in a recent video that showed them lounging and cuddling outside a restaurant in Louisiana, which was posted to the Del Rey Instagram fan account @lanaboards.ig. The “Summertime Sadness” singer took to the comments section to express her dismay at people following and taking photos and videos of the couple. “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote. She also said the pair “would feel a lot safer” if Louisiana paparazzi—who she said have followed her “around remote parts of the country” and photoshopped her “wedding ring into a pearl”—would leave them alone. The uncomfortable situation doesn’t seem to have her feeling too down, though. She added, “all that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”