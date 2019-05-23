Lance Armstrong on Doping: ‘We Did What We Had to Do to Win’

In a new interview set to air next Wednesday night, disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong addresses his history of using performance-enhancing drugs and declares “we did what we had to do to win.” “It wasn’t legal, but I wouldn’t change a thing—whether it’s losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero,” he told NBCSN in an interview that will air after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals. In the wake of his doping scandal, Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles by the International Cycling Union. He also agreed to pay $5 million to the feds in 2018 to settle a lawsuit that accused him of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service by doping when the agency sponsored his cycling team. Armstrong first admitted to using the performance-enhancing drugs in 2013.