Lancôme Now Has a Makeup Applicator for Users With Limited Mobility

This week, L’Oréal Groupe introduced a new product developed with its Lancôme cosmetics brand: a handheld computerized makeup applicator designed for users with limited hand or arm mobility. The device, called HAPTA, incorporates technology conceived by California health-tech company Verily that originally was used to stabilize utensils for people with motor skill impediments. “Someone with Cerebral Palsy, someone who has a tremor, and someone who had a stroke can now apply the makeup products they always dreamed of applying, now that they have the system’s technology,” Guive Balooch, L’Oréal Global Head of Research, said at CES 2023 earlier this week.