Landlord’s Creepy Threat to Double Rent if Biden Wins Is Unlawful Voter Intimidation: AG
CEASE-AND-DESIST ORDER
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has sent a cease-and-desist order to a trailer park owner who sent a creepy letter to tenants threatening to increase rent if Joe Biden becomes president. Weiser’s office found evidence that Bernie Pagel, of Pagel’s Trailer Park in Fort Morgan, had engaged in unlawful voter intimidation by coercing tenants and their families to vote a certain way “by indicating economic consequences based on the outcome of an election.” The cease-and-desist order is a warning to Pagel that further violations could land him in court.
As The Daily Beast reported last week, Pagel wrote in the letter: “Please understand IF Joe Biden is elected as our next President, everything you do and have to pay for will change completely. Everything will be increased. Like paying ALOT more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, new permits, fees and regulations...everything!” In contrast, he said rent would be frozen for at least two years if Trump won.