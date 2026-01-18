Landman Star Addresses Departure Speculation from Hit Show
Billy Bob Thornton, 70, has refuted claims that he plans to leave Landman after just two seasons. Thornton plays the main character Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ show, which premiered in November 2024 and stars big names including Sam Elliot and Demi Moore. Landman was renewed for a third season in November 2025, but fans became concerned by rumors that Thornton won’t be involved in it—rumors he blames on “AI-generated crap.” The Monster’s Ball star said: “There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality.” Repeating that he’d definitely “be there” for season three—which is due to begin filming this spring—Thornton emphasized that he planned to stick with the show as long as it would have him. “It’s been great working with Sam. And I love doing the show. I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there,” he said.