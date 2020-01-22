Teen Charged With Murdering His Mother and Twin Brothers in Alabama
A 16-year-old Alabama boy has been charged as an adult in the deaths of his mother and his twin brothers, whom he fatally stabbed, according to the Talladega County District Attorney. Landon Durham is being charged with capital murder for killing 36-year-old Holli Christina Durham, 13-year-old Branson Durham, and 13-year-old Baron Durham at a home in the town of Munford on Tuesday night. A Cherokee investigator named Jeremy Stepps arrested the teenager early Wednesday morning as he was reportedly traveling towards Etowah County in Alabama. “Our focus is to support the school family during this difficult time,” said Talladega County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey in a statement. “We have additional counselors available to provide a helping hand and listening ear to our Munford students and staff.”