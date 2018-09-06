Dozens Missing as Landslides Bury Homes After 6.7 Magnitude Japan Earthquake

CHEAT SHEET
Landslides triggered by an estimated 6.7-magnitude earthquake on Japan's Hokkaido island have buried a “large” number of homes and left at least two people dead. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga confirmed the two deaths Thursday but gave no further details. About 125 people were also reported injured and another 40 missing, according to Japanese national broadcaster NHK. Residents said the earthquake lasted between 30 seconds and one minute, and it was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock. The quake left millions without power and forced a nuclear power plant to resort to using a backup generator. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said 25,000 troops will be sent to the area to help with rescue efforts.