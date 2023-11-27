Take 25% Off This Laneige’s Bestselling Lip Mask Today Only
CYBER SAVINGS 2023
Beauty lovers who pay top-dollar for skincare products will have the opportunity to save big on their favorite brands this Cyber Monday. Korean beauty brand, Laneige is included on our must-shop list. Laneige’s Cyber Monday sale is live now and will run through Nov. 28. The brand is offering 25 percent t off site-wide but does (unfortunately) exclude limited-edition sets and flavors of its Lip Sleeping Mask (peppermint and caramel apple).
Laneige Cyber Sale
25% Off Sitewide
From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, shoppers can use the code CYBERGLOW to either receive a free six-piece gift with any $60+ purchase or a free eight-piece gift plus a Satin Eye Mask with any $75+ purchase. The Korean beauty brand is best known for its overnight lip masks—whose brilliant formula of Shea Butter, Murumuru Butter, vitamin C, and Coconut Oil will fully quench a dry pout’s thirst by morning—but don’t sleep on its other glow-boosting skincare products while you can score them on sale.
