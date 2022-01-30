LAPD Arrest Man in Connection With Unsolved 2005 Murder
COLD CASE CRACKED?
Charles Wright, 56, has been arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of Pertina Epps. The 21-year-old woman’s body was discovered on April 26, 2005 when someone backing out of a carport found her lying dead under an empty parking stall. At the time, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined she had died from strangulation. Wright’s arrest was announced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 16 years after the alleged murder took place. He was tied to the crime by “DNA and fingerprint evidence” after “current technology” was used to re-examine crime scene evidence, according to the LASD. Wright was arrested on a murder charge, but released Thursday on a $1 million bail. He will be arraigned on June 28.