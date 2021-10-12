Rapper Tyga Arrested for Allegedly Beating Ex-Girlfriend

CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Tyga has been arrested for felony domestic violence after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson early Monday morning, according to TMZ. The 31-year-old surrendered to Los Angeles police after Swanson posted her injuries on her Instagram. In the post, she has visible bruises on her face, including what appears to be a black eye. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this, but I have to stand up for myself,” Swanson wrote. Sources close to Tyga tried to victim-blame Swanson by telling TMZ that the incident unfolded after he let the 22-year-old fashion designer and influencer inside when she showed up “acting belligerent at the door.” His bail has been set at $50,000.