Potential Mass Shooting Thwarted in Hollywood
CRISIS AVERTED
Calls made to police by concerned neighbors in Los Angeles thwarted a potential mass shooting on Tuesday, authorities said. Several neighbors flagged mental health concerns to cops after 25-year-old Braxton Johnson threatened them outside the Lumina Hollywood, a large apartment block. After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found several high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns on the 18th floor of the complex, leading to Johnson’s arrest. The LAPD said they believe he was in the motions of plotting a mass shooting. “The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a view, with a non-obstructed view of a public park, downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed outside of the windows,” LAPD Lieutenant Leon Tsap said. Images shared by the LAPD showed some of the weapons, including a shotgun, a camouflage piece of body armor, and a rifle with a scope. Braxton has been held on $500,000 bail.