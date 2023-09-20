LAPD Asst. Chief Accused of Stalking Officer With Apple AirTag Device
A top officer in the Los Angeles Police Department has been suspended after he was accused of using an Apple AirTag to track another officer with whom he was romantically involved. LAPD Chief Michael Moore told Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners that Al Labrada, one of three assistant chiefs serving under him, had been placed on administrative leave over an allegation of stalking. The Los Angeles Times reported that Labrada was accused of stalking in an Ontario police report after the officer in question found an AirTag—a $29 tracking device—among her possessions. Sources told the paper investigators had taken away Labrada’s city-issued phone. Attorney Andrew Leventhal, hired by Labrada for a potential criminal case, said the police report “mischaracterizes the nature of everything and it’s unfortunate. He’s a really good man, he’s hardworking, he loves his kids, he loves his mom.” The Times said Labrada has been touted as a possible successor to Moore, who says he will not serve out his second five-year term as chief.