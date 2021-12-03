CHEAT SHEET
    LAPD Chief’s Security Detail Probed Over False Accusation in France

    ‘UNFORTUNATE INCIDENT’

    Two members of the security detail for Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore are under investigation after an incident in France last month, the Los Angeles Times reports. The two deputies detained a man in the streets after the wife of a LAPD assistant chief wrongly accused him of stealing her phone. The man’s complaints about the officers conduct reached local police and Moore apologized, saying that his department's ongoing investigation “will address the circumstances surrounding the incident.” The cops had been in France for a meeting on Olympic security.

