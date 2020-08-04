LAPD Cop Caught at Party for First Responders Tells Reporter: If You’re Concerned, Call the Police
WHAT PANDEMIC?
A Los Angeles police officer who attended a party for first responders Friday night with no masks or social distancing told CNN when he was caught: “If you’re so concerned, why don’t you call the police?” The shindig at a Los Angeles bar is being investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, and CNN reports that the LAPD is trying to figure out how many of its officers were there. The unnamed officer told CNN at the event: “Everybody is either family or works at the same place, so that’s why we don’t have COVID concerns. They micro-group or whatever with each other and everyone’s been tested and everything. That’s why we all know that everyone in there is cool.” CNN was told the event at Sassafras Saloon would be attended by between 100 and 150 law-enforcement personnel. The owners of the bar reportedly confirmed they had rented it out to someone who wanted to “honor a group of first responders.”