LAPD Cops Accused of Drawing Hitler Mustache on Suspect Awarded $13 Million
NEIN
Two LAPD cops accused of shaving off a passed-out drunk driving suspect’s mustache, then redrawing a Hitler mustache back onto the man’s face with a Sharpie, have been awarded $13.1 million in damages by a jury in Los Angeles. The pair were later cleared of any wrongdoing, yet still felt held back professionally, according to the suit. Officers Stephen Glick and Alfred Garcia, who were also accused of drawing new eyebrows onto the detainee, along with a penis and a slur in Spanish, sued for gender discrimination after they were subjected to an internal investigation while their two female partners were not. Glick and Garcia argued in court that they were never alone with the alleged drunk driver but were singled out anyway. “All of the evidence pointed to gender discrimination, from focusing on the males to the exclusion of the females,” their attorney told the Los Angeles Times.