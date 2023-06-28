CHEAT SHEET
    LAPD Cop’s Alleged ‘Hush Hush’ Plan for Homeless Crackdown Sparks Investigation

    Los Angeles Police Department officers clear a homeless encampment

    Bing Guan/Reuters

    The Los Angeles Police Department issued a swift condemnation after an email surfaced suggesting one of its officers was assembling a “hush hush task force” to arrest homeless people en masse. The email, which was posted to the Twitter account @FilmThePoliceLA, is attributed to Brittney Gutierrez, a senior lead officer. “As always, do not approach these individuals experiencing homelessness,” Gutierrez’s email reads. “I want to make sure all are there at the encampment on the 29th so I can arrest them.” The LAPD acknowledged the email in a statement, confirming it came from a senior lead officer and deeming it “highly inappropriate,” the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles City Controller also said his office would open an investigation.

