LAPD Fireworks Seizure Goes Horrifically Wrong, Injuring 9
A police seizure of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles went horribly awry Wednesday when a massive blast shook a residential street, injuring nine and ripping apart a bomb squad vehicle. The LAPD says the confiscated explosives were being stored in a trailer when the blast occurred. “Unknown at this time what caused an explosion,” the LAPD said amid reports that police were possibly trying to carry out a controlled detonation of the seized material. KABC reports that the area was not evacuated as officers hauled out box after box of fireworks from the home, which was near an elementary school.