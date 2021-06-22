Woman Says Chris Brown Smacked Her So Hard Her Weave Fell Out
...AGAIN?
Chris Brown is allegedly back at it again. The Grammy-winning artist has been accused of hitting a woman after an argument in Los Angeles on Friday, police said. According to TMZ, the woman involved in the incident claimed that Brown smacked the back of her head hard enough that her weave came out. There were no reported injuries and it’s unclear if Brown will face any charges but police said they are investigating the incident as a battery and will refer it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
Brown has a history of legal troubles. In 2009, he was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He pleaded guilty and completed probation in 2015. In 2017, another ex, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown. The following year, a woman sued him, claiming she was sexually assaulted in his house by two of his associates in a drug-fueled orgy.