LAPD Launches Internal Investigation Related to Nipsey Hussle Shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Inspector General has opened an internal affairs probe regarding how an officer allegedly handled a report related to the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, The Associated Press reports. The internal affairs investigators are reportedly looking into grand jury testimony that stated the woman who drove alleged shooter Eric Holder from the scene went to the 77th Street station because “her car was on the news.” When she approached a desk officer at the station, the officer allegedly turned her away and “told her not to worry about it.” The woman was reportedly able to speak to detectives later. The office confirmed the probe on Monday, but the LAPD did not respond to the AP’s request for comment. Holder pleaded not guilty to shooting the Grammy-nominated rapper in March. Witnesses have told the grand jury they overheard Holder and Hussle talking about snitching before the shooting began.