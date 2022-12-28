LAPD Offers $50K to Find Christmas Stunt Driver Who Left a Woman for Dead
DEADLY STREET TAKEOVER
A 24-year-old woman was killed in Los Angeles on Christmas Day after a driver performing illegal stunts lost control of their car and crashed into a group of spectators, before ditching the car and fleeing. Police said Wednesday they’re offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver. Elyzza Guajaca was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries. Detectives used videos from the street takeover to find at least six other people they believe sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash. Guajaca’s brother Louie said she was “the rock to our family” in a GoFundMe to raise funds for her funeral. Police are planning to release video and images of the suspect during a press conference later Wednesday.