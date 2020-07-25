LAPD Cop Whose Domestic Partner Is Pregnant With Twins Dies of COVID

Read it at Los Angeles Times
An LAPD officer who fell ill with COVID-19 in May died on Friday—leaving behind a domestic partner who is 20 weeks pregnant with twins. The Los Angeles Times reports that Valentin Martinez , a 13-year veteran, is presumed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty. “They are devastated,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said of Martinez’s loved ones and co-workers. More than 400 LAPD employees have been infected with the virus, which spiked in southern California this month.