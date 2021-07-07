CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    LAPD Officer Who Shared Sick George Floyd Valentine’s Day Meme Is Cleared

    NO CONSEQUENCES

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty

    Back in February, the LAPD launched an investigation into shocking allegations that staff passed around a sick Valentine’s Day-themed image of George Floyd alongside the phrase: “You take my breath away.” On Tuesday, the only LAPD officer who was formally accused of violating department policy by allegedly sharing the meme was completely cleared of any wrongdoing. According to NBC Los Angeles, the ruling means that the officer, a sergeant who works at the LAPD’s air support division, will not face any form of disciplinary action—nor will anyone else. A lawyer for the unnamed sergeant argued that her client didn’t send the image to other officers, but passed it on to a supervisor because he wanted to file a complaint. “The officer found the meme offensive, he did not create the meme, nor did he distribute it beyond notifying a commander officer of its existence,” attorney Leslie Wilcox said in a statement.

    Read it at NBC Los Angeles