CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
LAPD Probes Employee ‘Valentine’ That Mocked George Floyd’s Death
IN THE RANKS
Read it at Patch
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a post by an employee that mocked the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. An internal email obtained by commentator and consultant Jasmyne Cannick described the post as a pseudo-Valentine with a photo of Floyd and the caption “You take my breath away.” LAPD spokesman Rosario Cervantes told Patch the post triggered a personnel complaint. The email from the head of the Harbor Division said LAPD Chief Michel Moore had directed that supervisors remind department members of the need for professionalism online. It urged officers to use “judicious restraint” but, as Cannick pointed out, didn’t tell them not to be racist.