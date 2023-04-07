WATCH: Wild LAPD Car Chase Ends With Arrest of Murder Suspect
HOT PURSUIT
A dramatic, high-speed police chase through the streets of Los Angeles ended after about two hours on Friday afternoon with a suspect safely taken into custody. The chase began around 12:15 p.m. PDT when the LAPD began following a possible murder suspect in the back of a silver Chevrolet pickup in Southeast Los Angeles. Live feeds on local TV stations showed the driver swerving into oncoming traffic, driving over medians, and hitting other vehicles. At one point, the suspect changed vehicles, jumping into a Mazda SUV after one of the pickup truck’s tires became flat. At another point, a passenger threw a bag out the car’s window. Cops also laid down road spikes, causing the second vehicle’s tires to puncture, eventually slowing the car to a crawl until it stopped and two people fled. Police promptly took one man into custody when he ran out of steam and surrendered in someone’s front yard.