Family Grieves Georgia Cashier Killed in Face Mask Dispute
SENSELESS
Laquitta Willis’ life was cut short earlier this week when she was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask at the Big Bear Supermarket where she worked as a cashier. Now, her family is left to pick up the pieces. “Just an amazing person,” Alexis Breland told CBS46 of her sister. “A dependable person, you always have in your corner.”
Willis was praised for her customer service skills and kindness. Her sister said Willis was trying to protect others by enforcing a rule for customers to wear masks. Victor Tucker, the man accused of killing her, refused to wear a mask and argued with Willis, only to return to the supermarket and allegedly shoot 41-year-old Willis in the head. “I think everything should be thrown at him,” Breland said. The United Food and Commercial Workers responded to the killing in a statement reading, “When workers are forced to play mask and vaccination police, they put their lives at risk.” The UFCW called for leaders to address safety concerns of essential workers.
Willis’s family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.