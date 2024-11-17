Elections

Lara Trump Says Barron Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ for Dad’s Win

'REALLY SMART'

Lara Trump referred to Barron as the “sleeper” of the 2024 election campaign.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lara Trump revealed the impact Barron Trump had on his dad Donald Trump’s re-election bid, referring to him as the “sleeper” behind the win.

The incoming president’s daughter-in-law said that during the 2024 campaign, the 18-year-old New York University student would call the president-elect and give him ideas of how to get more voters.

“He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it,” the wife of Eric Trump said on the PBD Podcast. “He’s always throwing ideas out there...we’ve got to give Barron some serious credit.”

Maurício Alencar
Barron Trump

Barron, who has stayed largely out of the spotlight, has been credited with the former president appearing on podcasts with a large young male demographic. He has sat down on podcasts from Logan Paul, Theo Von and The Nelk Boys, and has been on stream with Adin Ross. Donald Trump has also visited Joe Rogan’s podcast, becoming one of the most popular episodes to-date.

Lara, who is currently running for Senator Marco Rubio’s spot in Florida, said about Barron: “He’s really smart, he’s very cool, very entertaining.”

The youngest son of the president-elect voted for the first time this year after turning 18.

Others in the campaign have also mentioned Barron’s influence on the 2024 election.

“Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts we should do,” Jason Miller, a top adviser, said. “I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s made turned out to be ratings gold.”

