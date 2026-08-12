Lara Trump Offers Wild Explanation for ‘MAGA Barbie’ Outrage

Lara Trump has waded into the right-wing crusade over women’s basketball with a baffling take on the sport.

Conservatives have, for weeks, shown an outpouring of support for Indiana Fever bench guard Sophie Cunningham after she took their preferred stance against transgender women playing sports in women’s leagues.

Lara, the wife of the president’s son Eric, launched a bizarre attack against the players in the WNBA on her podcast The Right View with Lara Trump.

Sophia Cunningham has become the new women's sports conservative darling. Christian Petersen/Christian Petersen, Getty Images

“These women have become so catty, I hate to say it, but it’s so indicative of what happens when you get a group of women together,” she said. “They’re at each other’s throats. They’re so jealous of one another.

“I will say it’s garnered a lot of interest, though. Maybe they need to lean into some of these star players, even if they don’t like them,” she admitted.

Her guest, Theo Wold, a MAGA personality, also got into the complaining, proclaiming that he is not a fan of the league, “just like I’m not a fan of, you know, a root canal; it’s not entertaining.”

“It’s not fun. And the whole point of the WNBA is that, at the end of the day, it’s supposed to be entertainment. Americans aren’t buying tickets to go get lectured by leftist athletes,” he asserted, garnering a laugh from Lara.

Lara then took her anger out on the bylaws of the league, as she railed that it did not include a definition of the word “women.”

Lara and her guests railed against women's basketball. @LaraLeeTrump/X

“Let me just read everybody. Um, this is Article eight of the —And I’m sorry — Article 13 of the WNBA’s 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement says only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” Lara explained.

“Yet, in this 409-page document, it never actually defines what a woman is or offers any policy on transgender eligibility, nor does it state whether self-identification alone is sufficient,” she added.

The WNBA has emerged in recent years as a popular target for right-wing activists, especially Indiana Fever games, as they have become an opportunity for conservatives to voice their grievances about gender and race.

Cunningham and her teammate Caitlin Clark, who rose to fame as a star player at the University of Iowa. Wendell Cruz/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their interest in the league appears to stem from Caitlin Clark, a star Fever guard, whom right-wing activists have been in awe of but also concerned about, as they claimed she was being unfairly targeted on the court.

Conservatives have now moved their obsession to her teammate, Cunningham, who earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” in college, as they have railed against the league for apparently not doing more to protect her in the face of backlash over her call for “protecting” girls from transgender athletes. They have also claimed that she is being unfairly targeted on the court, after she was fouled at a recent game.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever is fouled by DiJonai Carrington #7 of the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on August 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois Michael Reaves/GETTY

In response to the more recent conservative tantrum regarding Cunningham’s views, two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, have thrust themselves into the controversy by announcing they are declaring for the WNBA draft. Despite their self-proclaimed goal of “protecting women’s sports,” conservatives have championed the stunt, apparently hoping to make a point about eligibility requirements.

Lara’s other guest, Libby Emmons, a MAGA podcaster, hailed the NBA players’ declaration for the draft as somehow being a win for women.

“The WNBA has two options, both of which suck for them, and both of which are amazing for the rest of us, right?” she said.

“They can either let these fellas play, because they’re gonna trounce; they’re gonna be the best ballers on the court, or they can say they can’t play because they’re not actually women,” Emmons explained. “Either way, the lie is exposed for just how deep and horrific this lie has been over the past several years, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”