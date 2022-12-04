Lara Trump Out as Fox News Contributor

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is no longer a paid contributor to Fox News, which has a policy of not employing anyone connected to an active campaign. The Los Angeles Times reports that while Lara Trump’s exit appears to be amicable, it probably won’t break Fox boss Rupert Murdoch’s heart; he’s made it clear he doesn’t support her father-in-law’s attempt to retake the Oval Office. Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has not been on Fox’s airwaves since Donald Trump’s announcement.