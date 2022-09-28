‘Character Building’: Lara Trump Posts Bizarre Video of Son Crying in Rain
SO STRANGE
Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, posted a bizarre video of her young son suffering in the pouring rain on Wednesday in what she called a “character building” moment. The video, posted to Instagram, came as Florida’s Gulf Coast was being battered by Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm. Lara and Eric Trump live across the state in Jupiter. “Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead 🙈🤣🌧🌀,” the post said. “Stay safe everyone! 🙏🏽” In the video, Lara’s son is seen wiping his eyes in discomfort on a miniature push dozer as the former TV presenter tells him, “you can do it, let’s go.” The video immediately garnered criticism online, with some questioning why she’d record a video of her child in discomfort and post it online for laughs.