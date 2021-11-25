Lara Trump: Rising Turkey Costs Prove Liberals Are Trying to Destroy Thanksgiving
GOBBLEDEGOOK
Things to be grateful for may or may not include Eric Trump’s wife Lara, who performed some impressive mental gymnastics on Fox News Thursday when she linked rising inflation to a liberal plot to get rid of Thanksgiving. Appearing on a panel discussion, Trump told host Pete Hegseth that the inflation which has pushed up the price of a turkey might suit the liberal agenda, because to “transform” America, “You have to take away our traditions.” She said that while “it might seem a little funny and a little ridiculous” the deeper liberal message was: “Don’t have a turkey, then people won’t come over.” President Trump’s daughter-in-law also suggested that last year’s coronavirus lockdowns were part of the same plot, saying: “Last year, remember, they didn’t want us to get together, so I guess we’re lucky they’re letting us have Thanksgiving this year. At really, the core of this, they want to divide Americans up. They don’t want us to have any common ground. They don’t want us to have any shared traditions like Thanksgiving.”