Lara Trump isn’t doing her father-in-law any favors as President Donald Trump scrambles to stave off a growing MAGA revolt over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

During an appearance on MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson’s show Monday, Lara was asked what advice she had for “taking the temperature down on this issue from within the administration.”

“Well, I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this,” Lara, 41, replied. “And I think that that will happen. I mean, look, I don’t know what truly exists there, but I know that this is something that’s important to the president as well.”

Laura Trump speaks at the North Carolina GOP state convention with Donald Trump shortly after he left office in 2021. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Trump, however, has been trying to move past the Epstein controversy ever since backlash erupted last week over his administration’s decision to effectively close the case on the late convicted sex offender, a former friend of his.

On Saturday, he pleaded with supporters not to “waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

But Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, apparently didn’t get the memo.

Lara and Eric Trump, who live in Florida, got married in 2014 and have two children. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“I believe that there will probably be more coming on this, and I believe anything that they are able to release that doesn’t damage any witnesses or anyone underage or anything like that, I believe they’ll probably try to get out sooner rather than later,” she told Johnson.

That directly contradicts the Trump administration’s position—outlined in a joint Justice Department and FBI review of the case—that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

Lara insisted that her father-in-law “hears all the noise and he hears of the consternation” and said she thinks he is going to want to “set things right.”

“To everybody out there who’s all worked up about it, there’s no great plot to keep this information away that I’m aware of,” she said. “I do just believe that maybe it’s been slow-rolled for reasons that hopefully we understand down the line. And I think we’re probably gonna get more transparency on it very soon.”

Lara was the Republican National Committee co-chair for eight months last year, before stepping down in December for a potential Senate run in Florida.