    Lara Trump Thinks Radio Stations Won’t Play Her Song Because It’s ‘Too Political’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Lara Trump complained on Wednesday night that her cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” isn’t getting played on the radio because it’s “too political.” Speaking on Hannity, the former president’s daughter-in-law claimed a company had refused to allow her to include her surname on a billboard ad for the song in Times Square. “My song was released last Friday, and let me just say I’m not trying to make a career out of this—I do not fancy myself the next Whitney Houston,” Trump said. She went on to say: “This is the kind of treatment that I think conservatives are used to. We’re used to being censored. We’re used to being shadow-banned.” After insisting her song had been suppressed on various streaming platforms, Trump added: “They wouldn’t put my song on the radio ’cause it was too political, and I think it’s time we as conservatives start fighting back.”