Strongest Earthquake in 25 Years Hits Southern California
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday, the largest quake to hit the region since 1994’s devastating Northridge quake. The 10:33 a.m. earthquake centered in the largely remote Searles Valley in San Bernardino county. The Los Angeles Times reports it is unclear if the 30-second “slow and steady” quake caused injuries or any major damage. The LAPD tweeted that it haven’t received any “reports of damage or calls for service” in the city. San Bernadino Country Fire said no injuries have been reported but “buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage.” In nearby Kern County, fire officials said were working almost two dozens calls “ranging from medical assistance to structure fires.”