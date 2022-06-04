America’s Largest Formula Factory Reopens Amid Nationwide Shortage
CRISIS AVERTED?
A solution to America’s formula shortage crisis might be right around the corner. One of the nation’s key baby formula factories was closed in February due to contamination, but Abbott Nutrition said they’ve just restarted production. The shutdown of the country’s largest formula factory led to a flurry of supply problems, leading parents of babies into a tizzy to feed their youngsters. “We will ramp production as quickly as we can while meeting all requirements,” Abbott said in a statement. Earlier this year, the plant closed their Sturgis, Michigan location after the Food and Drug Administration located four bacterial infections (leading to two fatalities) in infants who ingested their formula. Though the company says its products did not cause health issues, production was halted for nearly four months. As the factory gets production back in full swing, they’ll be specializing in cranking out EleCare specialty formulas for infants with severe allergies and digestive issues who have struggled to find alternative options in the shortage. Ultimately, the company has quoted three weeks before new products hit store shelves.