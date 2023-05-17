This Water Filter Pitcher Costs Over $100, But Its Technology Vows to Remove PFAS From Your Water Forever
PFAS PSA
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Did you know that PFAS—a.k.a. “forever chemicals” that can increase the risk of a slew of health problems, including certain cancers, reproductive issues, and high cholesterol—are still making their way into our bodies, even since they've been banned? They’re called “forever chemicals” because they “take extremely long to naturally degrade,” according to dermatologist Brian Moore in an article published by The Daily Beast in March. An adviser for a supplements company, Moore continued, “And for that reason, [PFAS] can damage natural ecosystems and can even affect non-consumers exposed through environmental contamination.” These highly toxic chemicals can be found in many places but are commonly detected in tap water across the country.
And while these chemicals are difficult to remove from various water sources and can linger in human blood for decades, there are efforts we can take to purify our drinking water. Following its innovation in launching the first-ever self-cleaning water bottle, Larq has done it again with its self-cleaning water filter pitcher that gives you PFAS and PFOS-free and fresh-tasting water, thanks to its Nano Zero filter technology. It’s lab-tested and proven to remove essential chemicals from drinking water like lead and mercury, but unlike the brand’s competitors (Brita, Zero Water), it also removes advanced contaminants like BPA, pharmaceuticals, and Benzene, giving you safe and crisp-tasting water every time. Like its best-selling water bottle, it’s also engineered with antibacterial UV-C self-cleaning technology, reducing bacteria buildup without needing to clean it by hand every day. You can also download Larq’s app, which allows you to track your hydration intake—how cool is that? Sure, there are cheaper water filter pitchers on the market, but why not spend a little extra upfront for the peace of mind that your water is keeping you hydrated—not depositing chemicals into your bloodstream?
Larq Pure Vis Water Filter Pitcher
Down from $168
Free Shipping | Free Returns
