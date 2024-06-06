Curb Your Enthusiasm might’ve ended in April, but based off his recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, it looks like Larry David is still going through awkward, comedic mishaps on a daily basis.

“I have a somewhat uncomfortable question to ask you,” Kimmel told him near the end of their conversation. He reminded David how he was originally supposed to appear on his first Jimmel Kimmel Live! show immediately after the 2024 Oscars.

“We like to have a great guest on Monday night after the Oscars, because it’s a big audience coming in,” Kimmel explained. “So, we asked you, and I was excited you said yes. And then, sadly, your friend Richard Lewis passed away.”

The beloved comedian, a close friend of David who appeared on Curb countless times, died in late February, not long before Kimmel hosted this year’s Oscars.

According to Kimmel, David’s agent called the show to cancel his appearance, saying he was too upset over his friend’s death to make it. “Which I totally understand,” Kimmel said. “And then, I host the Oscars on Sunday, and I went to a party after the Oscars, and who did I run into at that party? Smiling broadly, I might add.”

David broke into a guilty laugh as Kimmel spoke, and was quick to explain himself with typical Larry bluntness: “Okay, so, you want an explanation? I used the death of my best friend to get out of doing a show I didn’t want to do in the first place.”

Luckily Kimmel accepted the explanation with far more grace than a typical Curb character would. Laughing, he told David, “I would expect nothing less.”