Larry David Blasts ‘Sociopath’ Donald Trump in CNN Interview

CNN on Wednesday aired a portion of Chris Wallace’s interview with Larry David, in which the Seinfeld co-creator doesn’t hold back much when talking about “sociopath” Donald Trump.

David, who has been making media rounds—in one instance beating up Elmo—as Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its final season, was asked about his response to political events from 2020 onwards.

“How much as the 2020 election—and everything that has flowed from it—pissed you off?” Wallace asked.

David replied that he “can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby.”

“He’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of [the election]. I mean, it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost! He knows he lost!” David continued. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn‘t lose. He’s such a sick man. He is so sick.”

“Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all,” David joked.

On CNN’s Laura Coates Live, Wallace told the host that he ultimately didn’t get a question in about the candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose wife, Cheryl Hines, has played David’s wife in the sitcom.

Last summer, David responded in fashion when asked about his attitude toward Kennedy: “Yes love and support,” he told The New York Times via text, “but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.”

David’s full interview with Wallace airs Friday on Max.