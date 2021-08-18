Larry David Calls Dershowitz ‘Disgusting’ in Martha’s Vineyard Screaming Match
‘I SAW YOU’
Alan Dershowitz and Larry David got into a war of words when the two bumped into each other at a convenience store in Martha’s Vineyard, according to Page Six. After Dershowitz said, “We can still talk, Larry,” David yelled, “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” referring to Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State. Dershowitz tried to explain that Pompeo was his former student at Harvard Law and he was simply greeting him. David wasn’t having it and called Dershowitz disgusting once more before leaving. Dershowitz called David a “knee-jerk radical” who doesn’t read or think a lot. “It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard,” Dershowitz said to Page Six. “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”