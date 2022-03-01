HBO Pulls Major Larry David Documentary at the Last Minute
NOT PRETTY
HBO has decided to pull a two-part documentary that features an extended interview with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David just hours before it was set to air on the network and start streaming on HBO Max. Even the teaser trailer has been scrubbed from YouTube. According to the HBO Documentaries Twitter account, the film is being “postponed” because David “has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.” But the real story is almost certainly more complicated than that, with Puck’s Matthew Belloni reporting that David “didn’t love it, so he wants it re-done, and it’s been shelved indefinitely.” The Larry David Story was directed and executive produced by the comedian’s longtime collaborator Larry Charles, who also conducted the interview portion of the film.