Larry David shared his pretty, pretty, pretty good reason for beating up Elmo—and he insists he’d do it again.

In case you missed it, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star appeared on the Today show Thursday morning to talk up the final season of his HBO comedy. While the Today hosts were mid-interview with Elmo, David barged into the frame, took a few swings at the beloved Muppet, air-punched his dad Louie, and then fled the scene. As Today host Savannah Guthrie admonished him for going too far, David insisted, “Somebody has to do it!”

Later on Thursday, David appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he (sort of) attempted to defend himself after the host brought it up. “You wanna tell us what happened with Elmo, Larry?” Meyers asked. “The clip is sort of going around online, Larry, you can’t hide from this anymore.”

David was cagey at first, saying he didn’t want to talk about it. But when Meyers used the term “throttle” to describe what he did to Elmo, David came clean.

“Yeah. Yeah, I did it,” he admitted. “Elmo was talking. OK? I was waiting to be interviewed.”

The Curb star then broke into the world’s worst Elmo impression as he continued, “And Elmo, he was going on about mental health. And I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, I don’t think I can take another second of this.’ And so I got off my chair.”

“And I approached him, and I throttled him,” David concluded. “I couldn’t take it! And you know what? I would do it again!”

Looks like David is taking a page from the Justin Timberlake School of Non-Apologies.