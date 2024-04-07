Larry David Reveals Why He’s Really Ending ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

During an “exit interview” on Sunday Today with Willie Geist ahead of Sunday night’s series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David shared his best explanation yet for why he’s ending his iconic HBO series after 12 seasons and nearly 25 years.

Asked by Geist, who played himself in an episode during the final season, if there is “any shred of sentimentality” that comes with saying goodbye, David characteristically demurred.

“Maybe a shred, the slightest shred,” David allowed. “I’m too old to be on camera every week now, to act the way I do on the show. How can I continue to act like that? It’s insane! I could do it in my 50s and 60s and mid-70s. I’m not going into the 80s acting like that!”

Later in the interview, David also addressed the recent death of his co-star and lifelong friend Richard Lewis. “He was just the sweetest guy. It’s so hard to believe that he’s not here,” he said. “Actually, I talk to him, because I feel he’s watching me. And I tell him, ‘Hey, leave me alone, keep away I have stuff to do.’ I loved him, it’s a big loss.”

Ultimately, Geist wanted to know if David thinks there’s “any chance” Curb could continue after Sunday night’s finale. His response? “No chance.”