Larry David: Bernie Sanders ‘Should Drop Out’
Asked in a new interview by New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) should leave the 2020 Democratic primary, Larry David replied, “I feel he should drop out. Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.” The Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who both plays the Vermont senator on Saturday Night Live and is distantly related to him, previously told Stephen Colbert that a Sanders presidency would be “great for the country” but “terrible” for him because of how frequently he would have to fly back in forth between Los Angeles and New York for SNL.
In the interview with Dowd, conducted via FaceTime under quarantine from his home in L.A., David also revealed he had been watching the Hillary Clinton documentary on Hulu. While there was a “problem warming up to her” during the 2016 campaign, he said, “you see her in this documentary and you love her.” At the same time, he called her negative comments about Sanders “a little harsh.” And David spoke out for the first time about President Trump tweeting a clip from Curb in which David’s character is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. “What in God’s name was that? That was crazy, crazy. I don’t understand it,” he said of Trump’s tweet. “You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality,” he added. “You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”